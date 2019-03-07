New premises for support firms

Aberdeenshire-based oil field equipment suppliers, Cable Solutions Worldwide Ltd and ESWL, are expanding their businesses and moving their head offices to Blackhall Industrial Estate in Inverurie.

With support from a six-figure funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland, the recently completed office, co-owned by the companies, will allow the leading design and manufacturers of bespoke cable solutions to expand into the international oil and gas market.

Cable Solutions Worldwide Ltd provides both off-the-shelf and bespoke design, manufacturing, supply and project management facilities to the oil and gas, subsea, ship building and renewable energy sectors.

It is hoped the larger, purpose-built space will increase productivity and allow the firm to take on more staff, in addition to widening its product reach.

ESWL, a procurement company to the local and international energy sector, also hopes to expand its sales and engineering team in the next year.

Colin Fraser, director of Cable Solutions Worldwide, said: “We’ve come through a relatively turbulent period within the subsea and oil and gas sectors and are now looking to expand into more robust markets.

“The purpose-built facility will allow us to increase the cable assembly process, provide more diverse products, stock more of our customers’ favourites and provide jobs to the local economy.”

Iain Dougary, director of ESWL, added: “It’s positive to see other north east businesses growing and confidence returning to the sector. Our new Inverurie premises will allow us to strengthen our existing team, by hiring new team members in our sales and engineering workshop.”

Martin Ramsay, relationship director at Royal Bank of Scotland, said the move is indicative of growing confidence in the industry.

He said: “The growth plans of both companies are prime examples of confidence returning to the oil and gas sector within Scotland, benefitting the local economy.”