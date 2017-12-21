New salon opens its doors in Kintore

A popular beauty salon has moved to a new and larger premises in Kintore.

Belle Marie was initially run from a small room in Inverurie but has now moved to a bigger location on School Road in Kintore.

Speaking about the move salon owner, Rhea Robinson, said: “The building when we first saw it was a bit of a mess but we have transformed the run-down building into an unrecognisable salon.”

Rhea has been doing beauty treatments for around six years.

She started her training while she was working offshore as a stewardess in the North Sea.

Rhea explained: “I wanted a change and put myself through all my courses.

“I started working from home and it built up to a full-time self-employed job working from a small room on Market Place.

“I worked in Inverurie for three or four years and just decided I wanted to expand and take on staff and here we are with Leanne Reid and another member of staff set to join in January.”

Rhea added: “I hope to grow even more, who knows what can happen in five years - all this has!

“I’m super proud of what we have achieved in the last few years.”

Belle Marie offers a range of different beauty treatments and has three brand new sunbeds, two of which are the first of their kind in the UK.

For more information about the salon and the treatments available or to book an appointment simply pop into the salon, visit the Belle Marie Facebook page or call 01467 631002.