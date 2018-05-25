Retailers join forces to bring new shopping experience to Inverurie

British leisurewear specialist, Cotton Traders, has joined forces with renowned footwear retailer, Pavers, to bring a new concept store to the Inverurie retail park.

Celebrating with a launch event over the bank holiday weekend, from 26-28 May, shoppers are invited to spend it enjoying a holistic shopping experience, with a wide range of stylish, yet affordable, clothing and footwear for both men and women available under one roof.

Designed to help shoppers pick the full, head-to-toe, outfit from the comfort of one store, the new joint venture not only brings an exciting, new, shopping experience to the area, but has also helped to create 15 local retail jobs for the area.

Speaking about the store launch, Cotton Traders CEO, Nick Hamblin, said: “We are delighted to be opening our second joint venture store with Pavers in Scotland. Pavers and Cotton Traders offer good quality, classic, pieces with a focus on value and comfort. The new store is set to offer something different for the retail park and we hope those visiting enjoy the shopping experience.”

Pavers Managing Director, Stuart Paver, also commented: “Pavers and Cotton Traders have a natural affinity in both values and product offering so we hope shoppers will enjoy having both brands readily available in one outlet.”

Located on the Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldrum Road those shopping in store this bank holiday weekend (26, 27 and 28 May) can enjoy a weekend opening offer of £5 off when spending over £30.

There will also be an opening weekend prize draw, giving one lucky shopper the chance to win a summer wardrobe worth £400 with Cotton Traders and Pavers.