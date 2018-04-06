Second phase of properties released

Bancon Homes has released the second phase of homes at its popular Monument View development in Inverurie, where almost half the homes are already sold.

Following the development’s initial success, Bancon Homes has just released the next phase of houses, which comprises of a mix of three and four-bedroom properties, priced from £247,500.

New owners, from first time buyers to families and downsizers, have been drawn to the development’s wide offering of two, three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached villas, along with three-bedroom bungalows.

The independent housebuilder began construction on the development of 43 homes in 2017. All are energy-efficient, finished to high specifications and differ in size and character.

The semi-detached three-bedroom showhome features some of the latest innovations in smart technology that are included as standard in each of the homes at Monument View.

In a sought-after countryside location which is just a stone’s throw away from a wealth of amenities in one of the fastest growing towns in Europe, Monument View is surrounded by beautiful views and open space.

Metering engineer Nigel Bellew and retired HR advisor Fiona Bellew recently moved into the three-bedroom Darroch style bungalow.

Nigel said: “When we decided to move house, we wanted our new home to be our forever home, so we decided to look around and go to each developer in our chosen area, which was Inverurie.

“Having seen all the current developments in and around Inverurie, it was immediately obvious that Bancon Homes considered and treated their potential clients more as people looking for a home rather than just another potential sale.”

Fiona said: “We also liked the layout of the development as it is going to be small and spacious, unlike the other developments which made us feel crammed in.

“We invested in a lot of extras to the house so each item had to be perfect and of the highest finish and quality. Bancon Homes came out trumps for us here. Our kitchen is magnificent and is a real showstopper. Bancon Homes gave us a home, not a house.”

Each house type comprises a versatile and generous use of space for family life and entertaining.

Whether you are a young couple looking for your first home, a family needing space to grow, are downsizing or wishing to invest in a contemporary low-maintenance home, Monument View has been designed to suit different lifestyles and to build a community within the development.

New home owners, teacher Wayne Murdo, and his partner Siobhan Mutch, a physiotherapist, recently moved into a Loch style two-bedroom semi-detached villa.

The ground floor features a large open-plan kitchen/living/dining area with French doors leading out to the garden.

Upstairs, the two well-proportioned bedrooms include contemporary wardrobes.

Wayne said: “In comparison to other houses we had viewed of a similar size, we felt this property utilised space most effectively and we were particularly drawn to the generous size of the master bedroom.

“We found the development to be both aesthetically pleasing and located in a quiet area of Inverurie, which is ideally situated for our daily commute to work in opposite directions out of the town.”

Siobhan added: “Buying your first home is a daunting experience, however Bancon Homes have provided step-by-step support throughout and genuinely have their customers’ interests at heart.”

For more information and to visit the show home, the Monument View sales and information office on North Street are open daily from 10am to 5pm, call 01467 625409 or 07918 741236 or email monumentview@bancon.co.uk