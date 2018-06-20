Top accolade for Meldrum House Hotel

An Oldmeldrum hotel has been named Britain’s ‘Best Boutique Hotel’ by a premium magazine.

Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course was awarded the title by Luxurious Lifestyle Magazine.

For this new award, the hotel was up against stiff competition. Over 20, four and five-star hotels, were shortlisted for the award within their category.

Nick Gilmartin, Editor of Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, said: “Our readers’ travel awards celebrate the very finest in luxury travel and I was particularly pleased to see a number of family-run hotels secure award wins.

“With somewhere the likes of Meldrum House Country Hotel, it shows you don’t have to be a billion-dollar hotel to offer your customers a luxury and personalised service.”

The Luxurious Lifestyle Magazine’s 2018 reader’s travel awards showcase some of the most luxurious and opulent hotels on the planet.

An expert judging panel shortlisted up to 30 nominees across 26 different categories in February. The Magazine then asked its readers to vote for their favourites over a four-month period. In total, 64,971 individual votes were cast in this year’s awards.

Peter Walker, General Manager of Meldrum House commented: “This is the first time we have been shortlisted for these awards and we’re delighted to win Britain’s Best Boutique Hotel.

“It’s an accolade for the entire team at Meldrum House and a great recognition for all our efforts.

“We work hard to ensure that from the moment you step through our door, guests know they are somewhere special and this award is testimony to that.”

The hotel has won numerous accolades over the years including AA Hotel of the Year for Scotland.