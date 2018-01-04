Year of success for salon

A Kintore salon expects to triple its revenue in 2018 as a result of continued business success.

Rebecca Carr Hair Salon generated a turnover of £220k in its first year of trading, a figure which has more than doubled to £560k before its second birthday next month.

During 2017 the salon announced expansion, adding a further three cutting stations to service its growing client base of over 3,000 customers.

It also increased its team number by a third and recruited a resident make-up artist.

The quality of the salon has also been recognised by the lifestyle and business community with the salon becoming a finalist at six award ceremonies and winning awards at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards for Best Salon Design, an Aberdeen Business Award for Best Hair Salon 2017 and a Trend Life with Style Award for Excellence in Hairdressing.

Owner and head-stylist at the salon, Rebecca Carr, said: “We’ve had an absolutely fantastic year and continue to be both surprised and delighted by the support we receive. The expansion has allowed us to bolster our team of talented stylists and make sure we can continue to offer our clients good availability.

“It’s hugely important to me to work with the local community and local businesses and to give to charity regularly.

“I also love to give back to our clients - we have asked our customers to nominate someone special who may have an inspirational story or has overcome difficulties in 2017.

“The winner will come into the salon for a full make-over in the New Year. It’s by offering these added extras we hope to say thank-you to and treat our valuable customers.”

Rebecca added: “We go the extra mile to make sure we stand out from our competitors. Fresh ideas and services make sure we keep things interesting.

“It’s by always innovating while staying true to our values I hope to continue to grow and expand the business into a multi-salon brand across the North East.”