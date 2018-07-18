Businessman in gear for charity Car Rally

A local businessman has pledged his support for an Inverurie charity’s upcoming Classic Car Rally.

Neil Ross of AutoMasters Inverurie, who himself is a keen classic car enthusiast, heard about the Rally event and contacted the charity to offer his backing.

The Classic Car Rally will tour the scenic North East 250 route from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 September with overnight stays at Pittodrie House Hotel and Eight Acres Hotel and Leisure Club.

All funds raised via the event will help Fly Cup Catering in their quest to raise £250,000 to provide training, qualifications and employment to adults with learning disabilities at their Inverurie base.

Commenting Fiona Allan, Chair of the Board at Fly Cup Catering, said: “We’re delighted that Neil has joined us to lend his support and promote the rally to his networks, it makes a huge difference as we want the rally to be as successful as possible, we’d love to make it an annual event.”

Fiona continued: “Neil is always very supportive of our work and we really appreciate that he goes out of his way to help us.

“Our charity relies on the goodwill of others and we’d not be able to do what we do without our loyal supporters.”

Fly Cup Catering enables adults with learning disabilities to access training and employment opportunities within the catering sector.

All trainees are individually encouraged and supported to find their best talents, within a fully supervised and safe catering environment.