CALA Homes returns to Inverurie with 'The Grove'

A brand new pocket of exclusive homes has been unveiled in Inverurie, as CALA Homes makes a long awaited return to the popular town.

'The Grove’, located off Crawford Road, is a collection of 43 four and five bedroom detached luxury homes which enjoys an elevated position overlooking the picturesque rolling countryside.

Ideally suited to families looking to lay down roots or find their forever home, the development boasts a tree-lined frontage, plenty of open green space, and a private children’s playpark, as well as benefiting from all the nearby amenities of Inverurie and easy access to the A96.

Fraser Carr, Sales and Marketing Director at CALA Homes (North), said: “It has been many years since CALA built in Inverurie, and this is the first time we’ve created family homes in the town, so we’re thrilled to launch The Grove.

“We have had a warm association with Inverurie for a number of years through our sponsorship of Inverurie Locos Works football club and Garioch Sports Centre, so we’re delighted to be adding to the strong sense of community spirit in the town with this exceptional new neighbourhood.”

Currently priced from £485,000, properties at The Grove will enjoy plenty of light and space and will be built to CALA’s exacting standards which are renowned for quality, attention to detail and high specification – offering residents the very best of contemporary living.

Fraser added: “The Grove has been very carefully designed to ensure it complements the existing surroundings and we expect it to be a very popular destination for those seeking the perfect place to call home.”

For more details visit www.cala.co.uk or visit the sales reception at Inverurie Locos FC on Harlaw Rd, Inverurie, open daily from 11am to 5:30pm.