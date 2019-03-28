CALA photo competition finalists revealed

The five finalists of our exclusive competition with CALA Homes have been revealed.

We teamed up with the housebuilder to celebrate CALA’s return to Inverurie, where it is building an exclusive collection of four and five-bedroom detached homes at The Grove.

Photo 2 - Nan Yvette

Back in January we launched our competition and invited keen photographers to submit their own images that demonstrates what the town means to them.

The CALA judging panel have chosen the five finalists and now it is up to you, our readers, to choose the winner.

The winning photograph will be displayed in the sales suite at The Grove development in Inverurie, and the winner will receive a top prize of a Canon SLR camera worth £500.

To vote simply send an email with the subject name ‘Inverurie Herald CALA competition’ along with your winner to iheartinverurie@beattiegroup.com.

Photo 3 - Paul Allen

Voting will close on Sunday, April 14.

Photo 4 - Graeme Shinnie