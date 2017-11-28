Caleb to shine bright in memory of his mum

This Sunday the village of Udny Green will shine bright as people from across the region join together to pay tribute to family or friends who have been affected by cancer.

The ‘human anchor of light’ event, organised by Kilted Chef, Craig Wilson will raise money for local charity Friends of ANCHOR.

It will include a ‘service of hope’ at Udny Green church, where global star and Scotland’s very own, Susan Boyle will perform.

Following the service, light-bearers will join together on the village green to create a ‘human anchor of light’.

12-year-old Caleb Middleton, who is from Udny Green, is pledging his support to the event, in memory of his mum who sadly passed away due to cancer, when he was just four-years-old.

Caleb said: “I wanted to get involved to support people who are going through what I went through with my mum, whilst paying a special tribute to her.

“I have asked my friends and family to support me in doing the ‘human anchor of light’ instead of giving me Christmas gifts, as I feel this is such a worthwhile cause and by supporting it, we are helping many people as possible.

“It feels good to give something back and I know that my mum will be happy that I’m getting involved.”

Eat on the Green has raised £45,000 for Friends of ANCHOR over the past three years. Through the ‘human anchor of light’ event.

Craig Wilson added: “We have been overwhelmed by the response we’ve had to this event, we were so touched by Caleb’s story and his enthusiasm to support this event and raise funds for Friends of ANCHOR.

"We’ve had so many inspiring stories from people who want to get involved and we are so grateful to everyone who has pledged their support.

"It is my dream to raise £50,000 for Friends of ANCHOR and there’s still time to get involved, so I would urge as many people as possible to sign up and unite against cancer, in what promises to be a very special event.”

To participate in the unique charity event on Sunday, December 3, each light-bearer should raise or donate a minimum of £100 to Friends of ANCHOR. See www.eatonthegreen.co.uk/anchoroflight for details.

In recognition of Caleb’s courage and fundraising efforts, Codona’s Amusement Park has offered Caleb and his friends the opportunity to have a VIP day out.

Ian Littlewood, Operations Director of Codona’s said: “When we heard about Caleb getting involved in the event and helping to raise money for Friends of ANCHOR, we wanted to give him something back in return.

“We were very touched by his story and his generosity, pledging his support in lieu of Christmas gifts, and give him and his friends a really fun day out as a thank you.”