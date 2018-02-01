Call to extend station hours

A North East MSP and Inverurie councillor are calling for opening times at Inveruire Railway Station to be extended to normal working hours, instead of closing at lunchtime.

Mike Rumbles MSP has written to the CEO of Network Rail, Mark Carne, highlighting that the station is only open to passengers until 1.45pm and that some people using the station end up paying more because the automated ticket machine does not accept some discount cards.

Mr Rumbles said: “If trains are delayed in the afternoon, which is more likely in bad weather, passengers have to stand outside with no shelter.

“It makes perfect sense to provide facilities for people during normal working hours. That’s what people expect when they arrive at the station. It makes no sense at all to close the station at an unusual time in the early afternoon.

Inverurie & District councillor Marion Ewenson added: “The station is a vital part of our local transport network, but for public transport to be a viable option it has to be reliable and convenient. I meet lots of people who say they are frustrated by the early closing times and the automated ticket machine at the station and would like to see it open at more convenient times.

“If the planned expansion of services goes ahead then it will be even more important to provide full time access to station facilities. We have asked for Network Rail to look again extending opening times to normal working hours and I will be very interested to read what Mr Carne has to say.”