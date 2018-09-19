Campaigners welcomed at Holyrood

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has joined campaigners fighting to keep a new road away from Bennachie at a meeting with the Scottish Government’s transport minister.

Transport Scotland plans to upgrade the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road to a dual carriageway by 2030.

The Save Bennachie campaigners fear some of the proposed route options could encroach upon the historic hill and surrounding area.

Transport Scotland has stressed that work on selecting a route remains ongoing. It comes after Ms Martin previously campaigned for one of the route possibilities, Option Q, to be reconsidered.

Ms Martin previously welcomed the group to Holyrood earlier this year when they met with former economy minister Keith Brown to discuss the issue.

Commenting, Gillian Martin MSP said: “Bennachie is a site of natural beauty loved by locals and tourists alike. I was pleased to meet with the Save Bennachie campaigners once again as they met with the cabinet secretary.

“The Scottish Government is aware of the concerns about the proposed route and I’m sure they will take the points of the group on board. I was pleased Transport Scotland has decided to reconsider Option Q which would give better connectivity to the east of Inverurie.

“I would like to thank the group from coming along and taking the time to do make their case.”