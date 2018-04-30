Cancer charity launches Men's Group in Inverurie

CLAN Cancer Support has introduced a new weekly well-being group in Inverurie which aims to support men affected by cancer in a relaxed and friendly environment.

The new Men’s Group, which starts tomorrow (Tuesday, May 1), will take place at CLAN's Burnside Court Well-being and Support Centre, just off West High Street.

Meeting each Tuesday from 2.30pm, the group will provide an opportunity for men affected by cancer, whether personally or through supporting a loved one, family member or friend, to meet with others who may have a similar experience.

As the group develops it is hoped to welcome guest speakers and introduce social activities or interests.

Fiona Cormack, CLAN Cancer Support’s Area Coordinator for Inverurie, hopes the group will provide men throughout Inverurie and Garioch with access to the support they need in a relaxed and informal setting.

She said: “At CLAN we provide support and information for anyone affected by cancer, which includes the support network around the person with the cancer diagnosis. We hope that, by establishing a Men’s Group in our Inverurie base, we will be able to expand the support we provide for men by providing them with an informal opportunity to share their thoughts and experiences with others or just come along and hear from some interesting experts or try a new hobby.”

For more information about CLAN Cancer Support in Inverurie, please call 01467 624687, or email inverurie@clanhouse.org.