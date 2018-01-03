Cancer support group to launch in Inverurie

A leading north-east cancer support charity is launching a new support group for people affected by cancer in the Inverurie and Garioch area.

CLAN Cancer Support will launch the new support group called ‘A New Beginning’ in January which is open to anyone affected by cancer who may benefit from the support and advice the group will offer.

The group will be held within CLAN’s new wellbeing and support centre in Burnside Court, Inverurie, on the second Tuesday of each month between 6pm – 7pm.

Fiona Cormack, CLAN Cancer Support’s Area Services Coordinator, explained: “Although it is fantastic when cancer treatment is successful and people are told by their consultant or doctor to come back in six months, it is not the end of dealing with cancer. People are often then faced with learning to manage symptoms from surgery or chemotherapy for example, or may struggle with anxiety about cancer returning and want to make changes in their lives as a result of the experience.”

“This monthly group will give people affected the opportunity to get together in a safe and relaxed environment to discuss all these issues and more; from changing diet and growing hair to careers and holidays post cancer.”

“Our clients often tell us that there can be as many challenges after treatment stops. There is pressure for everything to go back to normal and friends can stop asking how things are. It is hoped that this group can help people to share their experiences and give mutual support to each other.”

The first meeting of the group will take place on Tuesday, January 9 at the new CLAN Inverurie centre at Burnside Court from 6pm.