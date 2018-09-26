Careers event to help students take first step into oil and gas industry

The oil and gas talent of tomorrow is to be given advice on how to make it in the industry next month.

Transition – a programme organised by AFBE-UK Scotland and sponsored by Shell – takes place at Woodbank House on North Deeside Road, Aberdeen on Saturday, October 13.

It aims to help students and graduates prepare for the move from academic studies to the world of work. AFBE-UK Scotland promotes engineering as a career choice among young people from various backgrounds and under-represented groups.

The day-long event features activities geared at preparing undergraduate and postgraduate students including - mock interviews, assessments, CV reviews and networking experience. The keynote speaker at the event is Iain Lewis, finance director at TAQA.

Dr Ollie Folayan, chairman of AFBE-UK Scotland, said: “The opportunity for students to learn from oil industry professionals is too good to miss. Experienced people will be on hand to pass on tips on what to expect when trying to land that first job.

"In addition, there is the opportunity to go through mock interviews and a gain a better understanding of real interview scenarios.”

Transition is free but pre-event registration online is essential AT http://www.afbescotland.org.

The event is open to students and recent graduates of the University of Aberdeen and Robert Gordon University. In addition, identification, such as passport or driver’s licence, may be required for security reasons.

AFBE-UK Scotland was established in Aberdeen in November in 2011 and is the Scottish chapter of AFBE-UK.

It is a not-for-profit organisation that encourages diversity, inclusion and young people, particularly those of black and minority ethic (BME) origin, to consider a career in science, technology, engineering or mathematics.

In addition, the latest AFBE-UK Scotland NextGen event, where again industry professionals give up their time to encourage the engineers of the future, takes place at Aberdeen’s Heathryburn School on Friday, October 5. Primary pupils will gain a better understanding of the oil and gas industry through a series of puzzles and other challenges.