Challenge success for group

The 1st Inverurie Boys’ Brigade are putting all of their efforts into a special challenge to mark the centenary of their section by helping those in need.

The Junior Section of the Boys’ Brigade, for boys aged between 8 and 11, was founded in 1917 and as part of commemorative celebrations, the wider Boys’ Brigade organisation has challenged Juniors across the UK to complete 100 challenges.

The boys at the Junior Section of 1st Inverurie, which was founded more than 40 years ago at St Andrew’s Church, have been busy undertaking tasks as part of the Juniors 100 Challenge.

Feats range from going to the top of the tallest local building, planting a tree, raising £100 for charity, meeting a local politician and doing good deeds in the community.

The group has firmly ticked off the latter by collecting items to donate to Aberdeenshire North Foodbank.

One of the boys, Brody Paterson, said: “Last month we collected over 100 items for the Aberdeenshire North Foodbank.

“A lady called Jeannie came to collect it and spoke to us about how the food is weighed and stored in date order.

“We learned it is important to give people who can’t afford it, food and drink to save their lives.”

The boys have completed approximately 34 of the 100 challenges, but will continuing working to hit the 100 mark by May next year when the session ends for the summer.