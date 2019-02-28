Charities hold last entries to Run Garioch

The last few remaining places for Run Garioch are held by six local charities.

This year’s Run Garioch charity partners are CLAN, Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland, The Gathimba Edwards Foundation, Friends of the Neonatal Unit, Charlie House and Inspire PTL.

All six will be providing essential volunteers on race day as well as have a strong presence in the Event Village, and would also be delighted to have more sponsored runners taking on the challenge of Run Garioch on their behalf.

Speaking about CLAN’s involvement at last year’s Run Garioch, Fundraising Co-ordinator Ruth McIntosh, said: “Run Garioch is one of the most popular local running events for CLAN volunteers and those running on our behalf. There’s such a great spirit and atmosphere on the day and everyone thoroughly enjoys the experience.”

She added: “As charities, we really cannot thank the organisers of Run Garioch and all the participants enough for their continued support."

Race Director Graham Morrison added: “Run Garioch prides itself in being a community event that benefits so many groups and organisations. We were delighted when all six charities came on board as our 2019 partners.”

“Their teams will provide us with some much needed volunteers to help ensure the event is run safely for all our runners. Without support like this, Run Garioch simply would not be possible.”

“So whether you’d like to raise funds for one of our charities by running, or you’d just like to help out on the day so that others can run, please get in touch.”

Charity entries will close on Monday, March 4 so get your place now!

Run Garioch will be held on Sunday, March 24. For more information about running for charity, please see www.rungarioch.co.uk/partners.

For more information about volunteering or marshalling on the day, please email volunteers@rungarioch.co.uk.