Charities launch Run Garioch 2019

Run Garioch’s six charity partners are urging runners to help them raise much needed funds by taking part in the popular annual running event.

Run Garioch 2019 will be held on Sunday, March 24.

Charity representatives from Inspire and Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland hit the track at the Run Garioch 2019 launch event

This year’s charities; CLAN, the Gathimba Edwards Foundation, Inspire, Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, Friends of the Neo-Natal Unit and Charlie House, all featured in a short video released at the launch on Tuesday, January 8.

The video, produced by event patrons Urbane Media, outlines the importance of Run Garioch to the charities, as well as the essential roles the charities have on the day.

Race Director Graham Morrison said: “We are delighted to be working with six very special charities this year, and are very grateful for the support they give us.

“From marshalling out on the roads, to assisting with the junior events and the bag drop, our charity partners help make Run Garioch a success year after year.”

Race Support Manager Christine Appel added: “Even if you have already entered Run Garioch, you can still raise funds for one of our charity partners.

“Every one of them would be grateful for your support, and will provide you with support for your training and fundraising in return.”

Suzanne Shephard of CLAN Cancer Support said: “For CLAN Run Garioch is such an important event, our supporters just love being involved in it and the support that we get is just tremendous.

“Year after year it is great to be involved.”

Entries to Run Garioch close on Sunday, February 24, or when standard entries sell out.

After that, entries will only be available through Run Garioch’s charity partners.

For more information or to sign up for the event see www.rungarioch.co.uk or visit the Run Garioch Facebook page for more.