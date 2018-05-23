Charity celebrates link with M&S store

CLAN Cancer Support has received a fundraising boost from the Inverurie branch of a multinational retailer.

Employees at the Marks & Spencer store have chosen CLAN as their charity of the year 2018 to 2019.

CLAN volunteers will be bag packing in the store on Saturdays throughout the year and in just two weekends more than £1,200 has already been raised.

The charity opened a new centre in the town’s Burnside Court last year and the new partnership with M&S will also increase awareness of the services it offers.

Fiona Cormack of CLAN said: “We have been blown away by the generosity of the Inverurie public to our bag packing service. The funds raised will make a real difference to our work to support those affected by cancer.”