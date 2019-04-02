Charity dog walk at Haddo

The Great British Dog Walk is back for a fifth year and is coming to Haddo House & Country Park on Saturday, April 13.

Hundreds of walkers of all ages, and dogs of all shapes and sizes, will be ‘walking the walk’ to have fun, meet like-minded people and support Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

There are two route options (8km or 3km) making it ideal for dog owners, families, single walkers, organised walking groups and those who simply want to meet lots of dogs and get a bit of exercise for a good cause.

Gill Yeates, National Fundraising Manager at Hearing Dogs, said: “Hearing dogs are real life-changers. Not only do they alert deaf people to important sounds, like the smoke alarm, intruder alarm and alarm clock, but they also provide constant emotional support, helping people to feel less isolated and enabling them to overcome barriers and reconnect with their communities.”

There is a free limited-edition Great British Dog Walk dog bandana for each adult ticket purchased for the walk and working hearing dogs will be available to meet on the day.

To sign-up or for more information about the event visit www.greatbritishdogwalk.org.

Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the day.

The Great British Dog Walk at Haddo starts at 11am. Registration opens at 10am.