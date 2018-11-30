Charity night at jewellers

An Inverurie family-owned business hosted a charity Christmas shopping night recently.

Sinclairs the jewellers held the event in support of local children’s charity Charlie House.

The business welcomed over 80 people to the store for an evening of Christmas shopping, fizz, canapes, music, prizes and special offers.

All ticket proceeds from the event were donated to Aberdeen-based children’s charity Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

The event raised over £500.

Ian Sinclair, owner of Sinclairs, said: “Our Christmas shopping event is always very well received, and we really wanted to show support to a local charity, so this was a great way to do that. We are delighted at the amount raised on the evening and hopefully this helps the charity in continuing the wonderful work it does to support families.”

Susan Crighton, Director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We want to thank Sinclairs for their continued support, not only through their recent shopping event but also supporting us with auction prizes for our up-coming Big Build Ball in December.

“The team have gone out of their way to support us a charity and it is the generosity of businesses and events like these which enable us to continue to support families in the North-east of Scotland.”