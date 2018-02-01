Charity to raise awareness at Inverurie store

A leading north-east cancer support charity will help to raise awareness of World Cancer Day in the Inverurie area this weekend.

CLAN Cancer Support will have an information stand within Tesco’s Inverurie store on Saturday, February 3, as part of the store’s focus on the national awareness campaign which takes place the following day.

Representatives from CLAN will be on hand between 10am and 4pm, raising awareness of the services the charity provides for anyone affected by cancer in the Inverurie and Garioch areas.

During 2017, the charity opened a new wellbeing and support centre on Inverurie’s Burn Lane, providing information and support to anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis, free of charge.

For details visit www.clanhouse.org or contact Fiona on 01467 624687.