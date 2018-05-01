Charity trip to China for local ladies

A group of six local women have joined together to walk the Great Wall of China, aiming to benefit five charities.

The ladies, who have all self-funded their trip, are set to pack their bags in September, travelling to Beijing on the 8th to begin the various stages of the nine-day adventure.

The charities which will benefit are Cornerstone, Alzheimer’s Scotland, UCAN, Cash for Kids and CLAN Cancer Support.

Training has begun in earnest for the 35-km trek of the 6,000 km wall, which will be particularly challenging, due to the number of steps to be covered, as it can take an hour to trek just 1 km.

Jackie Allen, a Board Director with CLAN Cancer Care since 2013, is going to bake 100 cupcakes to sell in her home town of Inverurie, along with some other fundraising activities, to help raise awareness for CLAN, who recently opened a new drop-in centre offering information and cancer support and a dedicated children, teens and families service base at Burnside Court, just off West High Street.

Alison Innes, owner of Les Enfants Nursery in Inverurie is raising money for Cash for Kids.

Gill Macaulay, a retired teacher and committee member of Inverurie Loco Works Football Club, has chosen UCAN to benefit from her efforts.

UCAN aims to raise awareness of urological cancers and improve support and quality of life for people and families who are affected.

Julia McGlashan, Vice President of HR with Hoover Ferguson has already raised almost £1,000 for Cornerstone by hosting a charity Burns Supper and is hosting a ladies Prosecco lunch in May to further her fundraising efforts.

Jill Hosie, an Employment Law Consultant with Empire HR, is raising awareness for Alzheimer’s Scotland.

The final lady is Debbie Butler who is an Ambassador for The Cornerstone Foundation and long-term supporter, having raised thousands of pounds for her favourite charity

The ladies, who have dubbed their team, The China Girls, will enjoy some free time to explore Beijing’s famous sites such as the Forbidden City and Tiananmen Square, before returning to the UK.