Cheers to bar’s top award win

An Oldmeldrum hotel has been awarded Hotel Bar of the Year by the prestigious Whisky Magazine Icon Awards.

CEO of Meldrum House Country Hotel, Andy Burgess attended the event at Surgeon’s Hall in Edinburgh where the hotel’s Cave Bar had been shortlisted for the acclaimed award alongside 11 of Scotland’s top hotels including The Balmoral, The Torridon, The Craigellachie and Dornoch Castle.

Andy said: “It is an honour to win this award against such stiff competition.

“We have a very unique bar which is part of the rich history at Meldrum House.

“It showcases over 120 whiskies, a huge selection of spirits including many from the local area, cocktails and a casual dining menu.

“This has been an amazing year for the hotel, and these achievements are no mean feat. It’s a huge team effort that goes into making Meldrum House what it is today and I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of them for all their hard work.”

The 800-year old Cave Bar is housed in one of the oldest parts of the hotel.

Refurbished in 2016 when the hotel underwent a £4.5million refurbishment, the bar was extended into two original turrets of the hotel and an exclusive Whisky Club with lockers for members was created.

An Old and Rare Cabinet as you enter, stocks an array of unique whiskies from distilleries that no longer exist, alongside some fine cognacs.

A new outdoor terrace was also added.