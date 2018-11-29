Christmas Fayre at Midmill School

Midmill School Parent Council will hold a Christmas Fayre at the school this weekend.

The event will run on Saturday, December 1 from 11am to 3pm.

Entry is £3 for adults and free for children. Entry price includes a free hot chocolate.

Head along and browse the various stalls for festive shopping ideas, crafts for children, and meet Santa in his Grotto.

There will also be face painting and glitter tattoos, a bouncy castle and Christmas raffle.

Santa will arrive at 11am on his sleigh pulled by huskies from Huskyhaven.

While there enjoy a delicious wood fired pizza from Flaming Pizza Guys and a hot drink or dessert by the Vintage Koffiecabine.