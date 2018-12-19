Church announces Christmas Services and events

Meldrum and Bourtie Parish Church will host a number of Christmas events starting this weekend.

Family members of all ages are invited along to a service at 11am on Sunday, December 23. This will be followed by carols at Westbank Home at 2pm.

The Meldrum Church Christmas Eve Family Service will be held on Monday at 6.30pm. Carol singing will take place at the church from 11pm, followed by the Watch Night Service at 11.30pm.

On Christmas Day, Family Worship will be held at the church at 10.30am.

This year the church will be collecting donations at the above special Christmas services for Toilet Twinning (World Mission) and the campaign for a new air ambulance in Aberdeen (Local Mission).

The church looks forward to welcoming all to its services leading up to Christmas and would like to wish all readers a happy and peaceful Christmas and a successful New Year.

For more information visit www.meldrumandbourtiechurch.com.