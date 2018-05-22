CLAN Cancer Support to host Inverurie Coffee Morning

CLAN Cancer Support will be looking at the benefits of mindfulness at its next Inverurie Coffee Morning within its wellbeing and support centre on Monday, June 4.

The charity, which provides information and support for anyone affected by cancer, will hold the event at its Burnside Court base from 10.30am.

Lucy Morgan, CLAN Cancer Support’s Lead Practitioner, will join the group to explain how mindfulness can help to change the way you think about different experiences, which can help to reduce stress and anxiety.

Fiona Cormack, CLAN’s Area Coordinator, said: “Lucy will tell us more about mindfulness, giving an insight into techniques including meditation, breathing and gentle movement.

“Our coffee mornings are relaxed and informal, giving anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis to meet with others who may be in a similar situation.”