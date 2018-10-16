CLAN reading group comes to Inverurie

CLAN Cancer Support will introduce a new wellbeing support group to its calendar this month.

CLAN’s Inverurie Reading Group will hold its first meeting on Monday, October 22, at its Burnside Court wellbeing and support centre at 2.30pm.

The group, which is open to anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis, will provide a relaxed and welcoming setting for people to come together to enjoy books, share their favourites and exchange stories.

It is hoped that the new group will meet on a monthly basis.

Anyone interested in attending the group is welcome to drop-in on Monday, call 01467 624687, or email: inverurie@clanhouse.org

CLAN Inverurie offers information and support to people with a cancer diagnosis and their families.

The centre is open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and also provides one-to-one counselling, complementary therapies aimed at pain and stress relief and various activity and social groups.

A coffee morning is held on the first Monday of the month.

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer.