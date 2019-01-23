Co-op funding for local causes

Community groups across Formartine and Garioch are set to share a funding boost from the Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

Causes including Action Kintore: The Bothie, Auchnagatt Village Hall and Grampian Child Bereavement Network each in line to receive several thousand pounds at the end of the year.

Co-op members, receive a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local causes when they buy own-brand products.

Members can decide how the money is allocated, and are encouraged to select the causes they wish to support online.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community Engagement at the Co-op, said: “The more people shop, the more we share, and the more impact we can have in communities.

“People can get involved by becoming a member, swiping their card, and choosing the cause they want to support. By choosing their local cause, our members are telling us what really matters in their communities.

“Last year we invested £19 million in over 4,000 groups UK-wide, supporting a wide range of initiatives from village halls and community spaces to skills initiatives and neighbourhood watch schemes, all of which are helping to make communities happier and healthier places to live.”