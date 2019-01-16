Coffee shop closes for refurbishment

A popular Inverurie coffee shop has closed temporarily for a complete makeover.

JG Ross’ coffee shop and retail shop at Highclere closed at the start of the year to enable work to get underway.

However to ensure takeaway customers can continue to enjoy their favourites such as macaroni & cheese, hot pies, sandwiches, cakes and soup, a pop-up shop has been set up in the foyer of the building.

This will be open Monday to Saturday from 7am to 2.30pm, and Sunday from 8am to 2.30pm.

The pop-up shop will also have a range of newspapers, confectionery, fresh coffee, soft drinks and a selection of JG Ross products.

The new look coffee shop will be centered around the customer experience, creating a welcoming ambience as soon as customers walk through the doors.

There will be an array of different styles of seating to suit everyone from those who want to come along and enjoy lunch with friends and family, to those who want to get some work done with a cup of coffee and a buttery.

The menus have also been redesigned with a greatly improved focus on health, nutrition and higher protein whilst continuing to offer traditional JG Ross favourites.

The Highclere retail store will receive an extensive overhaul.

A number of grocery lines will be removed and replaced with a greater range of local produce including a selection of craft beers and gins.

A self-select bean to cup coffee machine, hot and cold counters and an ice cream counter featuring local award winning ice cream.

Director Graeme Ross said: “Although the coffee shop was still in a good condition and operating well, we felt that the layout did not best meet the needs of our customers and we wanted to create a warmer and more relaxing environment. All the seating was the same style, takeaway layout was not particularly efficient and we were carrying far too many grocery lines.

“The design was around nine months in the making entailing lots of research and drawings.

“We are very excited with the new layout and hope our customers will love the changes.”

The refurbishment work is expected to be complete by mid-February.