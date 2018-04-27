Collaboration between author and charity

North East Sensory Services (NESS) has started a new collaboration with a north east author.

A chance meeting with a visually impaired lady during a book launch at Aberdeen Central Library in December led to a collaboration between Duncan Harley and Andrew Douglas of NESS.

Duncan Harley is a local author/historian and author of the recently published ‘The A-Z of Curious Aberdeenshire’.

“At the conclusion of my talk,” recalls Duncan, “a lady approached me to ask if I might consider allowing NESS to record extracts from my book for inclusion in the NESS audio services' 'Bon-a-Talk' magazine.

"Of course, I said yes. I am all for inclusion and am aware that the print-medium is not always ideal for those who have to cope with varying degrees of visual impairment on a day to day basis.

“A few months went by and I had almost forgotten the conversation. Then out of the blue Andrew Douglas, Transcription Services Co-ordinator at NESS, got in touch.

"Seemingly the lady in question had purchased a copy of my book via Amazon and had suggested that NESS record a chapter or two for distribution via the societies monthly edition of 'Bon-a-Talk' magazine.”

A chapter of ‘The A-Z of Curious Aberdeenshire’ headed ‘Castles’ has already featured in the digital magazine and a chapter describing The Beatles' first tour of Aberdeenshire is due to follow in the next edition.

“I am really pleased about this development,” added Duncan.

“The book is selling well and is now on a second re-print and I am happy to be involved in this NESS initiative which will allow folk who have visual impairment issues to enjoy my stories about the North East.”

NESS supports around 6,000 people in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee and Moray who have hearing and/or sight loss, with practical and emotional support as well as rehabilitation, social groups and assistive equipment.