Commissioned places now available at Kemnay playgroup

A Kemnay playgroup has become a partner provider for Aberdeenshire Council and is now able to offer funded places for pre-school children.

Kiddiwinks Playgroup will be offering places to three and four-year-olds, as well as eligible two-year-olds, with immediate effect.

Service manager Carolyn Harper said: “This is a huge and exciting milestone for the group, and we are delighted to have secured this status.

“It will allow us to provide for more children, and their families, in Kemnay and across the Garioch.”

Group chair Richard Openshaw added: “Being awarded Partner status is testament to the efforts of Carolyn and the team and an indication of the quality of both the service and environment we offer.”

The group, which is based in the pavilion at Bogbeth Park, has been welcoming youngsters from the Kemnay area for over 20 years, and has been known as Kiddiwinks for the last 19 years.

It currently runs sessions each weekday morning but is hopeful that this partnership will allow it to increase the range of sessions available.