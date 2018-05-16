Community Council nominations sought in Garioch

Aberdeenshire Council is currently seeking nominations for various community councils across the Garioch area.

Nominations are being sought to fill ten vacancies on Cluny, Midmar and Monymusk Community Council (three for Cluny, four for Midmar and three for Monymusk).

Forms must be returned by 4pm on Thursday, June 7, and an election will take place on Tuesday, June 19 from 6pm-8pm in Monymusk Village Hall, if nominees outnumber the roles available. The community council’s AGM is due to take place on Thursday, June 28 in Midmar Hall at 7pm.

Nomination forms are available from Returning Officer Margaret-Jane Cardno, Gordon House, Blackhall Road, Inverurie or Richard Fyffe (Richard@corsindae.com).

Nominations are also being welcomed for six vacancies on Echt & Skene Community Council (two vacancies for Echt, two vacancies for Lyne of Skene and two vacancies for Kirkton of Skene).

Forms for these areas are available from Returning Officer Margaret-Jane Cardno at Gordon House, Inverurie, Echt Village Hall and Shop, Garlogie Inn and Carlogie Hall, Dunecht Hall and Post Office, Kirkton of Skene Milne Hall and Village Store, and Lyne of Skene Village Hall.

Meanwhile 19 vacancies are available on Inverurie Community Council and forms for this must be returned by 4pm on Monday, May 28.

There are also 15 vacancies on Kemnay Community Council, with forms for this group to be returned by 4pm on Thursday, June 7, Nomination forms are available from Kemnay Post Office, Village Hall, A & G Collie and the hairdresser.

Finally there are ten vacancies on Newmachar Community Council. Forms can be obtained from the local Co-op store.

For digital copies of nomination forms for any of the groups or for more information email garioch@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01467 530796.