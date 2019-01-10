Community hoping for pitch perfect result

A decision will be made on the choice of synthetic surfaces for Inverurie Community Campus’s new 3G and 2G pitches next week.

The new campus will feature both full size and small size all-weather pitches, with local clubs having been consulted on their preferred surfaces.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Garioch Area Committee will be asked to ratify those preferred options on Tuesday (January 15).

In a report, education director Laurence Findlay says lessons learned from other areas of Aberdeenshire and ongoing consultation with stakeholder groups have given rise to a “significant degree of consideration” to the specific choice of surface for the two facilities.

He says: “It is recognised that there is no single combination of surface choice that can meet the aspirations of all user groups. In particular the surface choice of the larger pitch is important to the major field sports – hockey, football and rugby – as it can accommodate adult competitive fixtures.”

Following consultation with the likes Inverurie Academy, Inverurie Hockey Club, Colony Park Football Club, Garioch Rugby Club and Garioch Sports Trust, the council proposes a ‘long pile rubber crumb’ or ‘60mm 3G’ on the full-size pitch which would be subject to a two-yearly test to ensure its suitability for rugby.

In terms of the smaller pitch, a surface suitable for hockey training and multi-sport use is required.

Mr Findlay says: “This is commonly known as a ‘sand dressed’ or 2G surface. This surface could accommodate hockey, netball , tennis as well as general multi-sport.”

He adds that the council recognises that this option is not the preferred choice of Inverurie Hockey Club and Garioch Sports Trust, but stesses officers will continue to work with the club to attempt to meet its needs, making use of the new small pitch for local training opportunities.

In addition, officers will consider how best to meet the hockey club’s competitive needs at Oldmeldrum Academy including access to changing facilities and adult matchplay opportunities when required on a Saturday.

Funding for the two surfaces is included within the approved project budget.