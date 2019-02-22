Community open day at care home

Residents and the care team at Garioch Care Home in Inverurie will host a 'Who Dunnit?' event and open day next week.

The community fun day will be held on Thursday, February 28.

Entry to the event is free and it will run from 2-4pm.

Debbie Clark, manager of the home, which is run by care group brighterkind, said: “We often run exciting activities and events in the home via our Magic Moments Activities Programme.

"The ‘who dunnit?’ event will be great fun and we can’t wait to welcome families and friends of our residents or anyone from the local community who just wants to come along to join the event and see for themselves what living in a care home can offer."

Garioch is one of around 70 brighterkind homes across the country will be hosting their own ‘who dunnit?' themed events.

The home is at located at Commercial Road, and you can visit its web page at www.brighterkind.com.