Community roles for local pageant teen

A local Miss Teen Galaxy Pageant entrant has attended a number of community events to help raise her profile in the area.

First time pageant participant, Tayler Holman, went along to four local events last month to lend a hand and show her support.

Tayler’s first event was the Old Rayne Christmas Fayre, which she opened on Saturday, December 2.

The following day she went along to the Light Up Garioch event at Oyne where she helped out on the stalls.

Tayler’s third event, on Wednesday, December 6, saw her help out at the Inverurie Rainbows at their Christmas Craft Night.

Her final event was the Meldrum Academy Christmas Fayre on Thursday, December 14.

Tayler helped to raise a total of £120 for the Christie Charitable Fund by hosting a table at the event.

The Miss Teen Galaxy Pageant will be held in Lancashire on March 23, 2018.

Tayler will go head-to-head with other entrants from across Scotland, and should she win on the day, she will travel with other winners of the UK Galaxy Pageants to America to compete in the Galaxy International Pageant.

Tayler is still looking for sponsorships and will welcome any help or support from businesses of all sizes.

For more information or to sign up as a sponsor visit www.galaxypageantsuk.com or email info@pageantgirl.co.uk.