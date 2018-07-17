Conference speakers announced

A host of prestigious speakers will be taking the stage at a free and friendly conference to celebrate Scottish women’s journey over the last hundred years.

The line-up for the Garioch Women for Change Conference has been announced.

The event will be held at Logie Durno Hall on Saturday, September 15.

The impressive line-up includes Broadcaster and journalist Lesley Riddoch, Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin, Maggie Chapman MP Rector of Aberdeen University, Professor Sarah Pederson of RGU on the Scottish Suffragettes, Petra Pennington Art and Community worker at Deveron Projects, and Councillor Alison Evison president of COSLA.

The conference will close with Dr Cait Murray, Chief Executive Officer of CuanTec.

Garioch Women for Change was formed earlier this year to encourge women in and around Aberdeenshire to take an active part in their community.

The group has been awarded a grant from the Scottish Government Centenary Fund to celebrate the centenary of the Suffragettes.

The conference, the first of its kind in Aberdeenshire, already has a line-up of fascinating speakers, but there will be lots of time for informal chat and gathering information from expert contributors.

The all-day event is free and there will be a light lunch.