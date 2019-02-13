Constituents urged to get blood pressure checks

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin is encouraging more people to get their blood pressure checked in a bid to reduce cardiovascular disease in Scotland.

An estimated 1.3million people in Scotland are estimated to have high blood pressure and less than a third of those people have their blood pressure controlled to recommended levels.

The British Heart Foundation are trying to encourage more people to make sure they get the necessary health checks to fight against heart disease.

In Aberdeenshire East, 10,941 people have high blood pressure, 2,899 are living with heart disease and 1,437 have had a stroke or TIA (Transient Ischaemic Attack).

Commenting, Gillian Martin MSP said: “It is clear improved prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment of high blood pressure are crucial to any efforts to reduce cardiovascular disease.

“I would encourage people in the North-East to make sure they are getting the necessary health checks to help prevent high blood pressure and stay fit and healthy.

“High blood pressure can have a real impact and it’s important to raise as much awareness as we can.”