Council scraps Inverurie HQ plan

Aberdeenshire Council will no longer move its headquarters to Inverurie and will instead remain at Woodhill House in Aberdeen.

The decision was made at a meeting of the full council last Thursday (April 26).

Councillors discussed the Aberdeenshire Council Office Space Strategy, which originally proposed the council vacate from both Woodhill House and Gordon House in Inverurie, and relocate to a new purpose-built facility at Harlaw in the town.

However following debate, the plan to retain Woodhill House and release Gordon House was proposed.

The decision will lead to refurbishment at Inverurie Town Hall to include extra offices, with the council claiming it will be “a flagship focal point for the community”.

Associated parking will be created at the site of the former Market Place School.

Meanwhile in Ellon, all of the council’s current buildings will be released with a new office to be built on the site of the former Academy.

However the decision has been met with some criticism.

Scottish Labour’s Sarah Flavell said: “I’m totally flabbergasted that three of the councillors elected to serve Inverurie have turned their backs on the needs of our community.

“More council jobs on an appropriate site in Inverurie would mean more spend in Inverurie which in turn would lead to local businesses having more employment opportunities to offer.

“Instead of that, councillors have voted for a project which will put unimaginable strain on the very centre of Inverurie for many months while intensive construction is underway.”

The Deputy Leader of the Aberdeenshire Opposition, Scottish Labour Councillor Alison Evison added: “Throughout the intense work on the office strategy for Aberdeenshire, we in Opposition have prioritised jobs and services and the needs of local communities and we will continue to do so.”