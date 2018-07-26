Councillor speaks out against Trump plan

Earlier this week The Trump Organisation unveiled plans to build a £150million expansion at the Menie Estate near Balmedie .

Submitted to Aberdeenshire Council on Tuesday, July 24, The Trump Organisation intends to build the development on the 1,500 acre estate.

A digital image of the proposed Trump Estate at Menie

The plans include 500 residential homes, 50 hotel cottages, a sports centre, retail units, equestrian facilities, commercial spaces, and various leisure facilities.

However commenting against the plans, East Garioch councillor Martin Ford said: “The Trump Organisation has been announcing and re-announcing plans for a golf resort and housing development at Menie since 2006.

“And for the past 12 years Donald Trump has also been threatening not to go ahead.

“His demands have included acquiring more land and homes belonging to local residents.

“Then, development would not be progressed if the Aberdeen Bay wind farm was built.”

Cllr Ford added: “Plans have been announced, changed, withdrawn or just not implemented.”