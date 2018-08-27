Councillor welcomes Kintore Station progress

An East Garioch councillor has welcomed the progress being made towards the new Kintore Station, which is due to start construction in spring of next year.

SNP councillor Glen Reid also raised the issue of electric vehicle (EV) charging points for the new station car park given that there are currently no EV charging points in Kintore and received an assurance that there were plans to include two such machines as part of the development.

Commenting after a meeting of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee on Thursday, August 23, where the matter was discussed, Cllr Reid said: "I welcome the continuing progress that has been made with the planning, procurement and design work for Kintore Station, which will be transformational for the local community. It continues to be on schedule to open in December 2019.

"With poor local bus connectivity, I am continuing to press for a network of cycle/walking paths from Kemnay and Blackburn to link into the Kintore to Inverurie path to ensure that as many people as possible can access the station and link up our communities.

"I was also pleased that when I pressed council officers to ensure that there would be electric vehicle charging points built at the Kintore Station car park, as there are currently none in the town, they assured me that two will be installed. This is more welcome progress for Kintore residents."