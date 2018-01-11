Couple’s 5k a day charity challenge

An Auchleven couple are planning to complete a 5k run every day for the next month to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Starting on Wednesday, January 31 and finishing on Thursday, March 1, Fraser Strachan and Anna Patterson aim to run 5k each day at the Garioch Sports Centre and Fraser’s place of work offshore.

The couple were inspired to take on the challenge by Fraser’s dad, Colin, who was sadly diagnosed in May 2017 with a grade 4 Glioblastoma.

This will be Fraser and Anna’s first fundraiser for the charity and they hope to do many more in the future.

Fraser said: “We are really looking forward to the event for such an important cause.

“The Brain Tumour Charity has become very close to our heart in recent months, the guidance we have received from them has been extremely supportive during tough times as a family.”

Fraser and Anna initially set a target of £400 which was reached within hours of publishing their JustGiving page online, so they have now increased their target to £1,500.

Geraldine Pipping, head of fundraising at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We are extremely grateful for all the efforts made by our fantastic fundraisers and wish them all the very best.

“Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of the under 40s and, unlike other cancers, survival rates have not improved over the last 40 years.

“We receive no government funding and rely 100 per cent on voluntary donations, so it’s only through the efforts of people like Fraser and Anna that we can change these shocking statistics in the future and bring hope to the thousands of people who are diagnosed with a brain tumour every year.”

To support the couple, donations can be given online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fraser-and-anna.