CPR lesson for TV stars by NE volunteers

Five members of the north east’s Sandpiper Wildcat team appeared on ITV show ‘This Morning’ to teach CPR to the popular ‘Baby Shark’ song.

The team had previously filmed some of its members performing the life-saving actions on mannequins to the viral song while teaching Huntly residents how to use an automated electronic defibrillator (AED).

Afterwards they uploaded the video online and also sent it to ITV.

They were soon contacted by the broadcaster and a few members of the team were invited down to the ‘This Morning’ studios.

Wildcat Facilitator Lorna Donaldson from Inverurie, Sandpiper Wildcat Support Trainer Shona Gray from Udny Station, and volunteers Ian Hendry of Turriff, Lindsay Smith from Elgin and Keith Millar of Oldmeldrum travelled to London on Sunday, September 9 for the Monday morning show.

The team members used their short time on air to demonstrate how to carry out CPR correctly.

They also helped the show’s presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby get to grips with the actions and the show’s Dr Ranj joined in too.

The video of their appearance has been viewed on the This Morning Facebook page 2.5 million times.

Speaking afterwards Keith said: “It is fantastic to raise awareness of CPR and to provide more encouragement for people to assist when required.

“Although the song is irritating to many it is known by so many people, particularly the young, and therefore their parents and grandparents.

“We wanted to show how easy it can be to perform and with this, we can get the young people’s attention.

“‘Every second counts’ and ‘Everyone can save a life’ when it comes to dealing with people who have had a cardiac arrest.

“If nothing is done, someone suffering a cardiac arrest will die. If something is done, they will have a chance.”

Keith added: “We are also raising awareness of public access AED’s and to ensure that passers by know where they are and how to use them.

“Fear is a factor and we are trying to get rid of that fear and to show how easy they are to use.”