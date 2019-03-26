£52k worth of drugs recovered on A96

Class A drugs with a potential 'street' value of £52,000 have been seized from a vehicle which was stopped by Police on the A96 near Inverurie yesterday.

Cocaine and heroin were recovered during the operation which took place at around 6.30pm and involved officers from various units in the North East.

Two women aged 26 and 52 from the Moray area were arrested in connection and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. They will appear in court at a later date.

DC Kim Duncan said: "Thankfully a significant amount of illegal drugs have been removed as a result of this action.

"Tackling the misuse of drugs in the North East cannot happen without the support and intelligence from the public and I would urge you to continue letting us know your concerns by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain completely anonymous."