Appeal after bag stolen on train

Officers from British Transport Police in Aberdeen are appealing for the public’s help in investigating a bag theft on an Edinburgh bound train.

The theft happened on board the 5.09pm ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Waverley on Monday, January 8.

A large silver bag was stolen before the train arrived at Laurencekirk station.

A number of prescribed drugs were in the bag which could be dangerous if consumed.

Officers are asking that these drugs are handed into a police station or a pharmacist at the earliest opportunity. Likewise, anyone who was on board the train and saw someone acting suspiciously is asked get in touch.

If you have any information please contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.