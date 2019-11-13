Appeal following road crash in Aberdeenshire

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a road crash on the A947 Dyce to Banff road.

The incident happened just over one mile north of Oldmeldrum on the "Tullo Straight", about 7.25pm on Wednesday, November 6.

The collision involved a grey Leximoto Michigan motorcycle and a silver Audi A3 and resulted in the 19 year old male motorcyclist sustaining serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi was uninjured.

Sergeant Peter Henderson of the Road Policing Department said: "Our inquiries have established that a light coloured van stopped at the scene. We have not yet spoken to the occupant of this vehicle.

"If you were the driver or a passenger in this vehicle, or know who they are, I would urge you to contact on 101 quoting incident number 3657 of November 6.

"Anyone else with information who has not yet spoken to a police officer is also asked to get in touch."