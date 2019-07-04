Appeal following sneak in theft at Inverurie

Officers in Inverurie are appealing for information following a sneak in theft in the town.

Sometime between 5pm and 10pm on Wednesday, July 3 a jewellery box containing jewellery valued at a mid-three figure sum was stolen from a property in the Blackhall Court area of the town.

The items taken included watches, rings and necklaces.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Dalton said: “The jewellery taken was not high value in terms of monetary value however does hold significant sentimental value to the owner.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the area to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 4521 of 3 July 2019.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind all home owners to lock their doors and windows when leaving their properties unattended for any period of time. “