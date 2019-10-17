Appeal following theft of equestrian equipment from Inverurie

Police in Aberdeenshire are appealing for information following the theft of high value equestrian equipment from the Cabin Equestrian Centre, Keith Hall, Inverurie.

The incident happened overnight on Monday, October 14 into Tuesday, October 15, when a total of 13 riding saddles were stolen.

Ten black riding saddles, several with plastic toe cage coaching stirrups attached were taken, along with a 17” black King jumper saddle, a 17 ½” black leather KN dress saddle and a 17 ½” black leather KN jump saddle.

Officers investigating the theft are appealing for the public's assistance and anyone with any information to trace the saddles, or those responsible for their theft, is asked to come forward.

Police Constable Eilidh McCabe of the Garioch Local Policing Team said: “This theft has had a detrimental effect on the local business with a financial loss in the region of £9,000 for the equipment alone.

“We would appeal to any members of the public who may have been passing through the Keith Hall area late on Monday evening into the early hours of Tuesday and who noticed any suspicious behaviour or vehicles in the area.

"Anyone who may have recently been offered items matching the description of the stolen equipment, or who knows where this may be now, should contact police as soon as possible.

“Anyone with any information that can help our inquiries is urged to contact 101 and quote incident number 1466 of 15 October. An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."