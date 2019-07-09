Appeal for information after girl struck by vehicle in Newmachar

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses after a girl was struck by a vehicle in Newmachar on Monday, July 8.

The incident - which involved a small, dark-coloured car - occurred just after the 15-year-old got off a bus on the A947 Aberdeen to Oldmeldrum Road near to Hillbrae Way at around 11pm.

The vehicle, with two males on board, initially stopped however they left the scene soon after without speaking to the girl, driving off towards Aberdeen.

Road Policing Sergeant Andy Ramsay said: “The girl was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for treatment and thankfully has sustained only minor injuries. It goes without saying though that the outcome of this completely reckless act could have been much worse.

“It is crucial we identify this small, dark-coloured vehicle and extensive enquiries are ongoing in the Newmachar area including reviewing private and public CCTV. Do you have CCTV footage of the A947 into Aberdeen and haven’t yet spoken to Police? If you have information please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 4834 of July 8.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain completely anonymous.”