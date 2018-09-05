Businesses reminded to review security after thefts

Police in the North East are continuing to remind business owners and commercial premises to be mindful of their security following industrial thefts last week.

Tools and copper based building equipment were stolen from sites in Inverurie, Westhill and Milltimber at the end of last week.

Sometime between 6.30pm on Wednesday, 29 and 8.30am on Thursday 30 August a quantity of tools and equipment valued at a high four figure sum were stolen from a secure container within a commercial yard on Keithhall Road, Inverurie.

Between 7.30pm on Thursday 30 and 7am on Friday 31 August building materials valued at a low five figure sum of money were stolen from a construction site in the Prospect Road area of Westhill.

Between 6.30pm on Friday, August 31 and 6.30am on Saturday, September 1 copper wiring valued at a three figure sum was taken from a building site in the Milltimber Grange area on North Deeside Road, Aberdeen.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Jack Saville said: “With three industrial thefts over the last week I would like to urge site managers and business owners to review their security measures in order to reduce their likelihood of having their business targeted. Keep high value items such as materials, tools or machinery out of sight and ideally securely locked up.

“Install security lighting at key points within your yard and if there is scope to install CCTV give consideration to this.

“In the meantime I would ask that if anyone has any information about these thefts or recalls seeing anything unusual I would ask that they call Police Scotland on 101 with details. The relevant reference numbers are: 1122 of 30 August (Inverurie), 0526 of 31 August (Westhill) and 1190 of 1 September (Milltimber).

“Information can also be given anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”